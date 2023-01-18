Tennis Legends To Play in Pickleball Tourney on ESPN

John McEnroe will return to the court — this time, the pickleball court — for the inaugural Pickleball Slam.

Tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick will play pickleball for a $1 million purse in a tournament to be televised by ESPN in April.

The Inaugural Pickleball Slam was put together by Horizon Sports & Experiences, the new agency formed by former Turner president David Levy, working with InsideOut Sports & Entertainment.

It will take place April 2 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It will appear on ESPN leading into the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

“Pickleball is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon — experiencing a meteoric rise across genders, age groups, geographies, and income levels,“ said Levy, co-CEO of HS&E. “The Slam, a multiyear partnership with the Hard Rock, represents the convergence of culture and sport, giving brands an opportunity to engage with passionate fans and amateur players, as pickleball continues to gain popularity. We look forward to bringing together four of America’s most iconic tennis legends for this groundbreaking competition, which heralds a new milestone for the fastest-growing sport in America.”

The Slam is planned as the first of five events that will be held at Hard Rock locations.

“We are tremendously excited to be bringing the Inaugural Pickleball Slam to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “Hard Rock Live has become synonymous with big events, and to have four of the biggest names in American tennis battling for the largest purse in pickleball history on a national live broadcast will only serve to bolster this reputation. We are honored to partner with HS&E to debut The Slam at The Guitar Hotel.” ■