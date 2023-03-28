Pickleball Slam Laces Up K-Swiss As Official Shoe

K-Swiss, known as a tennis shoe brand, has signed up as a sponsor and the official footwear of the Pickleball Slam, which will be televised on ESPN.

The Pickleball Slam will feature tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Andy Roddick competing for a $1 million purse playing the fast-growing new racquet sport.

Pickleball Supreme shoes from K-Swiss (Image credit: K-Swiss)

The event is being produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences, which is also selling sponsorships.

Sandwich chain Subway previously signed up as presenting sponsor of the event.

"We are excited to sponsor and partner for the 2023 Inaugural Pickleball Slam. We support the sport of tennis, as well as the growing and popular sport of pickleball." said David Malinowski, Director of Tennis for K-Swiss. "It’s an honor to provide our high-performance footwear and apparel to the ball handlers and referee, ensuring they have the support and comfort they need to achieve their roles at the highest level."

As an official sponsor, K-Swiss will provide specially designed footwear and apparel for the Pickleball Slam referee and ball handlers. The collection is available for purchase on K-Swiss.com.

“We are thrilled to have K-Swiss join our growing list of sponsors for the inaugural Pickleball Slam,” said Neal Gluckman, senior VP, head of sales for Horizon Sports & Experiences. “K-Swiss is an iconic brand known for its on-court performance and style. We’re excited to partner with a brand that has a strong heritage in tennis and a growing fanbase in pickleball.”” ■