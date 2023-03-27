Subway Signs As Presenting Sponsor Of Pickleball Slam

Subway, the giant sandwich chain, has signed up as a presenting sponsor of the inaugural Pickleball Slam, according to Horizon Sports & Experience, which is producing the event.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To be televised April 2 by ESPN, the Pickleball Slam features four tennis legends playing the new, fast-growing racquet port.

Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Change will be competing for a $1 million purse.

“With America’s appetite for pickleball growing every day, we are incredibly excited to welcome Subway as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Pickleball Slam,” said Neal Gluckman, senior VP, head of sales at Horizon Sports & Experiences. “Their brand elevates this experience for fans on the ground at Hard Rock Live in Florida and those watching at home on ESPN.”

As a presenting sponsor, Subway will be prominently featured in all event promotion and have exclusive on-site branding opportunities. It will also appear in custom elements within the ESPN telecast. ■