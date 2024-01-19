Courtney Sanchez Joins Tubi As Chief Strategy Officer and Exec VP of Operations

Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, said it named Courtney Sanchez as chief strategy officer and executive VP of operations.

Most recently, Sanchez was COO of Vimeo.

In her new post, Sanchez will be responsible for building the company’s strategy for growth through data and market-driven insights and for the making Tubi’s operations efficient and effective.

"As more streamers embrace ad-supported entertainment, Tubi’s unique growth formula continues to shine and resonate with younger audiences,” said Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, who also previously worked at Vimeo. “Courtney is a strategic veteran who has sat at the intersection of media and tech for decades - I am thrilled to welcome her on board to help propel Tubi as we look to differentiate further in the U.S. and scale our formula globally.”

Before Vimeo, Sanchez spent more than a decade at HBO in business intelligence and audience insights roles.

“It’s a pivotal time in the entertainment business as the streaming landscape shifts increasingly towards ad supported models. Tubi’s leading ad tech, unique and growing audience and vast content library makes for a truly differentiated offering for advertisers, content creators and viewers,” said Sanchez. "I’m excited to help the talented Tubi team scale our collective impact in bringing all people access to all the world’s stories."