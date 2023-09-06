Tubi Tops 74 Million Monthly Active Users

Tubi, Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service, said it has topped 74 million monthly active users.

Viewers logged nearly 4 billion streaming hours on Tubi in 2023 through the end of June, the company said.

"Tubi is now watched as much as a top 5 cable network, as audiences continue to embrace our digital-first, 100% free streaming experience,” said Anjali Sud, the recently appointed CEO of Tubi.

“The platform continues to scale with 47% growth in ad revenue and 65% growth in total viewing time Q4 over Q4, and we are executing an ambitious strategy to define the next generation of entertainment through our diverse content, passionate audience and innovative tech platform,” she said, referring to stats disclosed during Fox’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call last month.

Tubi said that according to MRI-Simmons, viewing grew more than 50% among young adults 18-34 years old, among African Americans, Hispanics and multicultural audiences. Simmons found that 33% of Tubi streamers are not reachable on other top AVOD services.

Viewers can find more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, plus 260 FAST channels on Tubi. Tubi started streaming originals in June 2021 and how produced and streamed nearly 200 titles, which have bene watch by about 54 million viewers.

According to Nielsen, Tubi accounted for 1.4% of total TV viewing time in July.