Comcast’s Effectv Adds Capabilities for Political Advertisers

Effectv, Comcast Advertising’s sales unit, said it has added capabilities aimed at helping political advertisers reach voters with multiscreen campaigns.

“With it being a critical election year, we want to make sure that advertisers have the most effective tools and solutions at hand to reach voters and that they are able to more easily run successful end-to-end multiscreen campaigns in one place,” Effectv VP of political sales Chris Vail said. “These new capabilities, coupled with the unique audience data we offer, which allows advertisers to reach specific voters across screens, platforms, and devices, on a regional and local level, will be the key to reaching voters with relevant and personalized ad experiences ahead of November 5.”

The additional capabilities include additional audience segments based on party affiliations and donor activities; net campaigns; building tools to plan, activate and measure campaigns; and enhanced campaign reporting and insights that allow streaming buyers to assess delivery on a geographical basis to the ZIP code level.

Effectv is also working with Dynata to provide insights into how viewers are responding to ads and whether they’re building awareness, recall and intent.

Political advertisers with Effectv can use addressable TV advertising as part of a full-funnel marketing solution to discover, reach, engage and connect with new and existing voters.

The company says one in three households may be missed without an addressable advertising component in a campaign.

EffecTV TV recently expanded its Audience Addressable product, which uses Comcast data to deliver campaign’s down to the household level across a variety of screens and platforms.