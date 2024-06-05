Effectv Brings Audience Addressable Campaigns To Regional, Local Clients

Comcast’s Effectv advertising sales unit said will be able to offer Audience Addressable targeted ad campaigns to regional and local marketers, in addition to national advertisers.

Audience Addressable uses Comcast’s deterministic data and authenticated audiences to ensure that commercials are sent to the viewers the client wants to target in premium programming across linear, video on demand and streaming platforms.

“In today’s fragmented ad landscape, marketers are rightly concerned about data quality due to signal loss. For advertising to work brands need efficient, accurate ways to reach valuable audiences,” said Pooja Midha , executive VP and general manager of Effectv.

“We’ve seen a surge in national advertisers buying addressable TV fueled by aggregated Comcast data insights that offer initial audience match rates as high as 95%– much higher than IP address match rates,” Midha said. “ We’re thrilled to be able to bring our Audience Addressable solution and its heightened precision to regional and local advertisers, enabling them to better reach their strategic audiences with accuracy, efficiency, and scale.”

Effectv is working with Comcast’s ad tech company FreeWheel to scale up its new offering.

Effectv sees demand for regional and local addressable campaigns particular from political advertisers and auto marketers.

“This is an incredibly powerful tool for political advertisers, as it’s crucial they have the ability to reach potential voters and speak to constituents on important issues at a local level for down-ballot elections, or when hyper-targeting specific voter or audience segments for broader state-wide campaigns,” said Chris Vail, VP, Political Sales at Effectv. “With the availability of the Audience Addressable solution, political advertisers can more precisely target and reach voting households with messaging that is relevant. This is essential as they ramp up to a general election this November and should be in every advertiser’s media strategy.”

EffecTV said that some advertisers are already seeing strong results from addressable campaigns.

“We’re really pleased with the success and results we’ve seen since incorporating Effectv’s Audience Addressable in our media plans,” said Scott Tolland, founder of media buyer The Tolland Group. “In the auto sector, especially, this solution is well timed. Think about it: Buying a vehicle, whether new or used, is no small decision and because of this, we have to really put the customer first and keep their needs and what they’re looking for in mind. Addressability really helps add that custom, personalized touch and that’s a big part of why we think this solution is so effective.”