Comcast Cable Rebrands Spotlight Ad Unit as Effectv

Comcast Cable is rebranding its Spotlight advertising sales division as Effectv to reflect that in a changing television environment, it can show advertisers the impact of the campaigns it runs.

The company said the name should be pronounced “e-FEC-tiv’ as the company shifts its emphasis from traditional spot sales to a focus on data-driven and addressable advanced advertising.

The new branding was unveiled on the Saturday Night Live stage in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Effectv also unveiled two new products. One helps advertisers plan campaigns aimed at specific audiences, such as in-market SUV buyers. Another is designed to deliver messages that are addressable at the household level within linear programming.

“Our new name, Effectv, reflects our commitment to drive better performance for our advertising clients,” said Marcien Jenckes, president of Comcast Advertising. “By applying data to television advertising in new ways, across all screens, and making it easier to buy than ever before, we’re transforming TV advertising. We combine the targeting and measurement of digital, with the reach and impact of television – an unbeatable combination.”

Effectv said its combination of media and technology can help advertisers whether they’re seeking broad-reach content-based buys, more targeted campaigns aimed at audience segments or looking for a direct result--such as website visits.

“As we evolve to a more data-driven future, the work that Effectv is doing will make television a more effective, accountable medium for advertisers,” said Jenckes. “These addressable solutions, as supported by our On Addressability efforts launched in Cannes, ensure that television will continue to be the most effective marketing medium for advertisers.”

Comcast Cable launched its On Addressability initiative with Charter Communications and Cox Communication in June in order to standardize and simplify addressable advertising, starting with distributors.

Effectv’s new products are:

Earlier this year, the company announced TV Ad Planner, a self-service platform that allows small businesses and local advertisers to plan, design and manage advertising campaigns on their own computers at affordable price points.

“Our new name reinforces our mission of partnering with clients to deliver results that matter to them,” said Maria Weaver, chief marketing officer at Comcast Advertising. “With the rollout of Effectv’s product suite over the past year, we can offer clients solutions to find their customers, target those audiences, report on delivery, and most importantly, prove effectiveness.”