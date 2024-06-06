Comcast Using TransUnion Identity Data To Create Audiences For Addressable Ad Campaigns

Comcast Advertising said it reached an agreement to use TransUnion’s identity graph to build customer advanced audience segments for addressable ad campaigns in Comcast’s footprint of nearly 32 million households.

Comcast will be able to match data about its audiences with TransUnion’s identity assets, helping advertisers more accurately target households.

“With growing issues of signal loss impacting the quality of data, advertisers are seeking more solutions to enable them to accurately target and reach their intended audiences,” said Carmela Fournier, VP and GM, Data, at Comcast Advertising.

“Addressable TV offers a powerful solution for advertisers to confidently reach their desired consumers that would not have been reached with traditional TV alone; in fact, we’ve found 1 in 3 target households would not have been reached without addressable,” Fournier said. “Our new integration with TransUnion will allow advertisers and agencies to easily tap into valuable audiences delivering effective and efficient addressable advertising at the household level, while upholding the highest standards of consumer privacy.”

“When it comes to audience data, advertisers need to activate at scale, and with speed, ease, and transparency to ensure success,” added Gareth Davies, senior VP, product management at TransUnion. “Our integration with Comcast Advertising will provide advertisers with a better understanding of their high value audiences, including the size of a specific audience, to activate against and deliver addressable campaigns to households via linear and streaming TV.”