TransUnion, MRI Team Up For Addressable Advertising

TransUnion said it is working with MRI-Simmons to improve the data that goes into addressable marketing campaigns.

Clients will be able to layer MRI-Simmons data onto the TransUnion identity spine for data enrichment and activation.

MRI Simmons audiences are also being made available in TransUnion’s TruAudience data marketplace.

"Our partnership with TransUnion simplifies how clients and partners can drive successful outcomes using consumer data," said Josh Pisano, senior VP of Business Development and Product Strategy at MRI-Simmons. "By leveraging TransUnion’s graph, we can increase data interoperability without sacrificing the quality of our consumer signals."

“We are excited to see two of our powerful insight providers – TransUnion and MRI-Simmons – come together to advance addressability at scale,” added Brian Lin, senior VP of product management at TelevisaUnivision. “This partnership will help fuel simpler data activation for our advertisers, tackling what is needed in today’s complex advertising ecosystem.”

TruAudience marketing solutions combine the consumer data, advanced identity resolution, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into an interoperable suite of marketing solutions.

“With the concurrent forces of media fragmentation, data deprecation, and privacy changes coming to a head, our customers are seeking sustainable solutions for the future of audience-based marketing,” said Julie Clark, senior VP of media & entertainment at TransUnion. “Our partnership with MRI-Simmons will power simpler, more interoperable, more readily available data insights and audiences that the ecosystem needs today.”