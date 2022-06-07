TransUnion Adds Epsilon Data to Marketplace for Streaming Ads

TransUnion said it made a deal to make data from Epsilon available via the TruAudience Data Marketplace for advertisers looking to target consumers streaming on connected TV, smart speakers and gaming consoles.

(Image credit: TransUnion)

Brands and media agencies can access insights about 250 million consumers from Epsilon mapped across TransUnion’s identity graph which covers 80 million connected homes.

"As mobile IDs and cookies continue to deprecate, having the ability to leverage audiences from Epsilon in an ID-agnostic way across our leading activation partners will enable greater scale and reach,” said Michelle Swanston, VP of media and entertainment and head of data marketplace at TransUnion. “This relationship will help meet the ever-increasing demand for advanced audience targeting across streaming media.”

Epsilon hosts one of the largest cooperative transactional database in the U.S. with more than 3,000 contributing brands in B2C and B2B categories. Epsilon data covers demographics, lifestyles, financials, market indicators, healthcare, automotive, propensity models/market trends, and opted-in survey data.

"Marketers must have data that’s protected, relevant and actionable. Most importantly, it has to be connectable across devices and channels,” said Kyle Antoian, managing director of data at Epsilon. “Our partnership with TransUnion gives marketers the ability to tap into high-fidelity audiences and reach people across connected TV and streaming audio in the moments they are most receptive.” ■