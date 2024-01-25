datafuelX, MRI-Simmons Team Up To Help Advertisers Find Demographic Targets

Analytics company datafuelX and consumer research provider MRI-Simmon, said they are working together to provide advertisers with device level estimates of the age and sex demographics of viewers for targeted campaigns.

The new service can be used for pre-campaign planning and post-campaign reporting and will be available to automatic content recognition and set-top box providers in the U.S.

“The industry has long had the ability to profile device-level TV viewing data using household attributes like ‘Presence of a Male 18 to 24.’ With this new solution, we will be able to identify the TVs that are actually being viewed by this demo, based on the MRI-Simmons modeling attributes and actual viewership of that TV,” said Howard Shimmel, head of strategy at datafuelX. “profileX can help the industry more broadly by being able to fill in important attributes that various states are restricting. These attributes are important for both evaluating the value of individual data sets and weighting to make them more usable.”

The companies said the accomplished this new capability by having layering MRI-Simmons data into datafuelX’s modeling system, profileX.

An advertiser running an addressable campaign against specific demographic audiences, will be able to use datafuelX’s model to identify the U.S. TV sets that are most likely to be viewed by those demos.

"As one of the most representative, single-source datasets on consumer behavior, MRI-Simmons has been a trusted resource for media planning and advertising sales for decades and was quickly adopted for TV in the early days of data-driven linear," said Brian Katz, eead of advanced advertising at MRI-Simmons. “By partnering with datafuelX, that same trusted data can be used to personify any ACR and set-top box datasets, allowing advertisers to run addressable campaigns against a desired demographic audience."