Allen Media Group Taps DatafuelX for Data-Driven Linear Ad Campaigns

Allen Media Group said it will be working with analytics company datafuelX to create media plans for data-driven linear campaigns on AMG’s networks, starting with The Weather Channel.

DatafuelX’s M3 platform enables planning and forecasting against any audience and currency, including VideoAmp, which AMG has been using since the upfronts.

“Marketers are increasingly becoming data-driven and desire better outcomes against the audiences that matter most to them,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG, said. “Our partnership with datafuelX allows us to deliver precisely that to our brand partners. We are confident that with the combination of M3 and VideoAmp we will be able to uncover the full value of our audience for our advertisers.”

Using VideoAmp’s big data-based measurement will make data-driven campaigns more stable and efficient and will produce more timely results, AMG said.

“The industry is poised to take advantage of the move from panel-based measurement to nearly census-based measurement that will drive more audience outcome-based selling,” datafuelX CEO Jay Amato said. “However, to do that well, the sell side needs a solution to forecast, optimize, and steward the deals. Our M3 platform is the only SaaS platform designed to do just that. With this partnership, AMG will be able to realize greater yield and assure buyers of the value their inventory offers.”