Jo Kinsella, Joanna Drews Join datafuelX Board of Directors

Two top media measurement executives have joined the board of directors of datafuelX.

Jo Kinsella was formerly president of TVSquared, which was acquired by Innovid.

Joanna Drews is founder and president of HyphaMetrics.

As members of datafuelX’s board, they will provide strategic advice and industry expertise as datafuelX expands M3, a multi-currency SaaS platform designed to allow buyers and sellers to plan and forecast against any currency or audience.

“For a multi-currency world to succeed, it is imperative that all parties involved understand the inherent differences, and how they can each best be activated and valued,” said Jay Amato, CEO of datafuelX. “M3 does just that. The addition of Jo and Joanna to our board of directors signals a belief in datafuelX’s efforts to help facilitate an effective multi-currency world, and their industry knowledge will be incredibly valuable in helping us grow the M3 platform.”

Kinsella currently serves as a strategic adviser for several ad tech software companies and as a partner for private equity firms

“As the media industry strives for measurement independence and a multi-currency world, we need new technology to simplify and automate planning and forecasting across all platforms so campaigns can be activated against any currency and any audience,” said Kinsella. “datafuelX’s M3 platform makes it easier for advertisers to understand how to make the most of their ad budgets and I look forward to collaborating with them to execute on their vision.”

Before starting HyphaMetrics, Drews was with Comscore and GroupM. She serves on the client advisory board for Captify and is measurement chair at AdLedger.

“Data has become imperative to the advancement of our industry, with advertisers and publishers increasingly relying upon it to drive business decisions,” said Drews. “However, its proper utilization in the planning and buying process has not been holistically adopted, leading to confusion and poor results. I’m excited to use my expertise in this area to help advance datafuelX’s data analysis capabilities so that they uncover the full value of audiences for the industry.”