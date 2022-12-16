Jo Kinsella Leaving as Head of Innovid’s Measurement Unit

Jo Kinsella, president of Innovid’s measurement unit, InnovidXP, said she was leaving the company.

Kinsella joined Innovid when Innovid acquired TVSquared for $160 million earlier this year. Kinsella was president of TVSquared.

Innovid stock fell more that 7% on Friday, closing at $2.02 a share.

In a post on LinkedIn (opens in new tab), Kinsella thanked Innovid for “giving us an opportunity to keep growing and to be the best cross-platform measurement solution in the world.”

She also thanked customers, partners and the advertising community.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting us, cheering us on and being part of our journey over the last 10 years. We simply couldn’t have done it without you and I am forever grateful for all of you,” she said.

In terms of what’s next, Kinsella said she wants to “help other people succeed. I want to help communities and I want to mentor others so the next generation of innovation can make a difference in the world.” ■