Innovid Completes $160 Million Acquisition of TVSquared
By Jon Lafayette published
Combined companies offer cross-platform TV measurement and attribution
Innovid said it completed its previously announced acquisition of measurement company TVSquared.
The price tag was about $160 million, with $100 million in cash and 12.5 million shares of Innovid stock.
“We believe the combination of independent global ad serving and cross-platform measurement sits at the heart of solving TV measurement’s biggest challenges,” said Zvika Netter CEO and co-founder, Innovid. “We’ve spent over a decade building foundational ad delivery and personalization technology to power TV across channels and devices. Now, together with TVSquared by Innovid, we provide advertisers a complete view of the total TV and digital universe through a scalable, currency-grade measurement platform.” Innovid previously said that TVSquared president Jo Kinsella would lead Innovid's measurement business after the closing.
Also: Mondelez Picks Innovid To Create Personalized Creative
Innovid said the combined companies will offer cross-platform measurement and attribution -– from reach, frequency and unique unduplicated reach, to offline and online outcomes -– across devices and publishers, including walled gardens, a large-scale, independent platform for cross-channel ad delivery, creative personalization and measurement across the TV and digital universe and real-time, always-on analysis built on enterprise-grade software covering a global footprint of impressions and conversions. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.