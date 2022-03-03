Innovid Completes $160 Million Acquisition of TVSquared

Innovid said it completed its previously announced acquisition of measurement company TVSquared.

The price tag was about $160 million, with $100 million in cash and 12.5 million shares of Innovid stock.

“We believe the combination of independent global ad serving and cross-platform measurement sits at the heart of solving TV measurement’s biggest challenges,” said Zvika Netter CEO and co-founder, Innovid. “We’ve spent over a decade building foundational ad delivery and personalization technology to power TV across channels and devices. Now, together with TVSquared by Innovid, we provide advertisers a complete view of the total TV and digital universe through a scalable, currency-grade measurement platform.” Innovid previously said that TVSquared president Jo Kinsella would lead Innovid's measurement business after the closing.

Innovid said the combined companies will offer cross-platform measurement and attribution -– from reach, frequency and unique unduplicated reach, to offline and online outcomes -– across devices and publishers, including walled gardens, a large-scale, independent platform for cross-channel ad delivery, creative personalization and measurement across the TV and digital universe and real-time, always-on analysis built on enterprise-grade software covering a global footprint of impressions and conversions. ■