Mondelez Picks Innovid To Create Personalized Creative

Snack food giant Mondelez International named Innovid as its preferred provider of dynamic creative optimization, which delivers personalized advertising across channels–including connected TV– in real time based on consumer and other data.

(Image credit: Innovid)

“Most marketers are ready and willing to personalize,” said Stephanie Geno, CMO of Innovid. “However, delivering personalized creative dynamically, across a growing, global ecosystem of channels and devices, is harder than ever. This is especially the case for CPGs that rely heavily on moment marketing and that are increasingly turning to CTV. To that end, Innovid’s independent, interoperable infrastructure allows advertisers to reimagine their TV advertising strategies and utilize data-driven tools to develop, automate and optimize these unique experiences at scale.”

Innovid pointed to data that shows that marketers who personalize messages get higher click through and conversion rates for their campaigns.

Mondelēz worked with Innovid on a campaign for Philadelphia Cream Cheese in EMEA and LATAM. Using personalized ads, the brand saw recall rise by 29% and view-through rates on YouTube increase by 38%.

The marketer now plans to use Innovid’s DCO technology in the U.S. and in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Innovid whose dynamic creative technology has allowed us to infuse empathy with personalization at scale,” said Jon Halvorson Global VP, consumer experience at Mondelēz International. “Now, we can further that success across new markets, ensuring our customers experience our portfolio of iconic global and local brands in an even more human way. At Mondelēz, we are committed to delivering the most relevant experiences to our customer base, wherever they may be, and across any channel, device or screen, including CTV.”

Innovid’s technology automatically creates an optimal ad for each screen, including the TV, biggest screen in the house. It uses first party data as well as third party information, including geography, weather, date and time, audience, frequency, sequencing, publisher to generate thousands of ad versions from a single creative asset. ■