Allen Media Group Hires VideoAmp For Measurement
‘Nielsen does a horrible job,’ Byron Allen says
Allen Media Group told advertisers at its upfront lunch on Wednesday in New York that it has retained VideoAmp to handle TV measurement.
“Nielsen does a horrible job,” said Allen Media Group founder and CEO Byron Allen. Allen has sued Nielsen for fraud, alleging that Nielsen measurement failure cost his company money.
“I’m not saying there shouldn’t be measurement. It has to be the right measurement,” Allen said.
VideoAmp is one of a number of tech-oriented companies offering an alternative to Nielsen. VideoAmp has deals with Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Fox's Tubi streaming service to provide data that can be used as currency for buying and selling advertising.
Allen noted that Nielsen’s measurement systems had been discredited by the Media Rating Council. The MRC suspended the accreditation of Nielsen’s national ratings service because it was unable to maintain its sample homes during the pandemic, resulting in viewing being undercounted. Earlier this month, the MRC restored its accreditation of Nielsen’s legacy national ratings service. Nielsen’s local ratings service remains unaccredited.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.