Byron Allen Sues Nielsen Claiming Billion-Dollar Fraud

Byron Allen’s media companies have sued Nielsen, seeking billions of dollars in damages for what they called the measurement company“s “fraudulent misrepresentation” and “fraud by concealment.”

Allen, whose Allen Media Group properties include 27 broadcast stations, cable networks including The Weather Channel and numerous online and streaming video outlets, claims that Nielsen’s panel system for estimating viewership is unreliable for some of its networks.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Circuit Court in Cook County, Illinois, further alleges that Nielsen concealed these facts and thereby caused AMG units Entertainment Studios and The Weather Group to pay millions in fees. The lawsuit identifies several other networks that similarly received fundamentally unreliable services from Nielsen.

Allen claims Nielsen’s actions resulted in damages including millions of dollars paid to Nielsen for “shoddy and unreliable” services, million of dollars in lost ad revenue and profits, and lost business value and other “consequential harms estimated to be in the billions of dollars.”

The suit says Allen is seeking compensatory, special and consequential damages to be determined at trail.

Nielsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The industry has suffered billions of dollars in losses, and we can no longer afford these damages. Nielsen needs to quickly address these issues,” Allen said. “If not, I highly expect that Nielsen will soon face a $10 billion-plus class-action lawsuit.”

Nielsen has been under heavy criticism from its network clients lately. It is also reportedly in talks to be acquired by private equity groups for $15 billion .