Nielsen Stock Jumps on Word of $15 Billion Elliott Buyout
By Jon Lafayette published
Big shareholder had been critical of Nielsen’s financial performance in the past
Nielsen stock was up more than 30% in Monday trading following a report that the TV measurement company is in talks to be acquired by a group of private-equity firms, including Elliott Management, for about $15 billion including debt.
The Wall Street Journal described the talks with Nielsen as advanced and reported that financing is being arranged.
In late trading Monday (March 14), Nielsen stock traded at $22.96 a share, up more than $5 from Friday’s close.
Nielsen said it doesn’t comment on market rumors or speculation.
Elliott has owned a stake in Nielsen since 2018 and was critical about its financial performance in 2020. Pressure from Elliott led to Nielsen cutting costs and selling its Global Connect business for $2.7 billion in 2021.
Nielsen remains the leader in audience measurement but is under pressure from the media companies that represent its largest clients. Those clients’ criticism of Nielsen has become more vocal and they have been increasingly active in seeking alternatives from other newer measurement companies. ■
