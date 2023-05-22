CBS Shares Summer Season Premieres

CBS has revealed the premiere dates for its summer series. Secret Celebrity Renovation starts Friday, July 28, season 25 of Big Brother begins Wednesday, August 2, musical game show Superfan premieres Wednesday, August 9, and The Challenge: USA kicks off Thursday, August 10.

Nischelle Turner hosts Secret Celebrity Renovation, which sees celebs show their gratitude for someone in their hometown, who gets a surprise renovation. The celebs include NFL player Damar Hamlin, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and actors JB Smoove and Max Thieriot.

Rob Mariano, known as Boston Rob from his time on Survivor, is a home improvement contractor on the show and Sabrina Soto is the interior designer.

Big Brother starts with a 90-minute episode. Julie Chen Moonves hosts. Following the premiere, the show will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Superfan is hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight. Contestants have to prove they are their favorite music artist’s most dedicated supporter. The celebs include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J and Pitbull.

The Challenge: USA sees contestants from Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race compete in physical challenges involving heights, water, rival contestants and a range of other obstacles. T.J. Lavin hosts.