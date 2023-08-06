Bounce Launches ‘Johnson’ Web Show As Series Returns for Season 3

Bounce TV said it is launching a new companion series to its hit original show Johnson as Johnson returned for Season 3 on Saturday.

The web series, called The KIckback features casual conversations among the core four cast members of Johnson: Deji LaRay, Thomas Q. Jones, Derrex Brady, and Philip Smithey.

New episodes of The Kickback will premiere Saturdays on Bounce’s social channels and on its streaming service Brown Sugar following each new episode of Johson starting August 12.

Guest stars in the upcoming season include Cedric The Entertainer, former NBA superstar Stephen Jackson, and Living Single alum TC Carson. Performances from music acts Patrick Paige andSamoht will also be featured.

Johnson returns to Bounce as Act Your Age completes a freshman season in which it ranked as the fifth most watched new comedy series, according to Nielsen.

Act Your Age came in behind NB’s NIght Court, ABC’s Not Dead Yet, Lopez vs. Lopez on NBC and Animal Control on Fox.

Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown star in Act Your Age, which tells the story of three vibrant, successful women in their 50s who decide the best way forward in life is together.

Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co. national network division.