Airing on Ion Gives Bounce’s Series ‘Johnson’ a Boost

'Johnson' drew 2.1 million veiwers in its debut on Bounce

Bounce’s new original series Johnson got a ratings boost by also airing on Ion.

Ion was acquired last year by the E.W. Scripps Co., which also owns Bounce. Johnson is the first series to appear on both networks since the acquisition.

Airing the show on Ion was designed to expose the show to a wider audience and get more sampling.

The result, Jonson’s first two episodes premiered on Sunday and drew 2.1 million viewers, making Johnson’s the most-watched half-hour series launch in the history of Bounce.

Johnson is a dramedy that focuses on a group of friends who are all named Johnson.

The series is produced in partnership with Cedric The Entertainer and Eric Rhone's A Bird & A Bear Entertainment and Deji LaRay (the show’s creator) and Thomas Q. Jones' Midnight Train Productions.

Johnson’s cast includes D.L. Hughley, LaRay, Jones, Philip Smithey and Derrex Brady.

Bounce premieres new episodes of Johnson Sunday nights. They are added to Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar on Monday mornings.