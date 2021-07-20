Bounce to Roll Out ‘Johnson’ Scripted Series in August

Bounce will debut its new original scripted drama series Johnson on Aug. 1, the broadcast network said Tuesday.

The series, executive produced by Cedric The Entertainer and Eric Rhone, centers on four life-long best friends in Atlanta, all of whom share the same Johnson last name. The series revolves around what happens when the four guys find themselves in vastly different places in their lives and it begins to threaten their bond, said Bounce.

Johnson stars Deji Laray, Thomas Jones, Phillip Smithey and Derrex Brady.