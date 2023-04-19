Bounce Sets June 3 Return For New Comedy ‘Act Your Age’
Series premiere drew 2.14 million viewers in March
Bounce, the digital broadcast network aimed at African-American, said it will be bringing back Act Your Age on June 3 for the second half of the new comedy’s first season.
The series premier of Act Your Age in March drew 2.14 million viewers, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in the history of Bounce, whichis part of the E.W. Scripps Co.
The second half of the season will kick off with a double-header of all-new episodes on June 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will appear weekly on Saturday nights through the summer.
Bounce will also be running the first seven episodes of Act Your Age as catch-up double headers on Saturday nights in April
After episodes air on Bounce, they are added to Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar on Sunday mornings.
Act Your Age stars Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown.
The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together.
Alyson Fouse created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner and David Hudson. It is co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.