Bounce Sets June 3 Return For New Comedy ‘Act Your Age’

Bounce, the digital broadcast network aimed at African-American, said it will be bringing back Act Your Age on June 3 for the second half of the new comedy’s first season.

The series premier of Act Your Age in March drew 2.14 million viewers, making it the most-watched half-hour series launch in the history of Bounce, whichis part of the E.W. Scripps Co.

The second half of the season will kick off with a double-header of all-new episodes on June 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will appear weekly on Saturday nights through the summer.

Bounce will also be running the first seven episodes of Act Your Age as catch-up double headers on Saturday nights in April

After episodes air on Bounce, they are added to Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar on Sunday mornings.

Act Your Age stars Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown.

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together.

Alyson Fouse created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner and David Hudson. It is co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein.