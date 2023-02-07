‘Act Your Age’ Set To Premiere March 4 On Scripps’s Bounce
Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell star in original comedy series
Bounce, Scripps Networks brand aimed at African-American viewers, said original series Act Your Age will have its premiere on March 4.
The channel will show the first two episodes back to back. The first eight episodes will air in the spring, with the second half of the season appearing over the summer.
Produced with MGM, Act Your Age is a half-hour comedy starring Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell along with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown. The series tells the story of three women in Washington, D.C., reaching personal crossroads who decide the best way forward is to stick together.
Act Your Age will join Johnson and Finding Happy among Bounce’s original series.
Alyson Fouse created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardnerand David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein.
Act Your Age is also available on Brown Sugar, Bounce‘s subscription video-on-demand service, with episodes dropping the day after they debut on Bounce. ■
