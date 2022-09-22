NuTime Hired To Seek Sponsors Targeting Black Audiences For Scripps Networks

Scripps Networks said it made a deal with NuTime Media under which new time will help find marketers looking to reach the Black audiences that watch the Scripps Networks portfolio of channels, led by Bounce and Ion.

NuTime Media is a certified Black-owned ad sales rep company with offices in New York and Chicago.

The Scripps national networks reached 18 million Africa-American viewers in the three months ended July 31, more than a but a few ad-supported cable networks, the company said.

In addition to Bounce–which launches its newest original show, Finding Happy, on Sept. 24, and Ion, Scripps Networks’ Ion Mystery, Court TV and Grit have sizable Black audiences.

Scripps Networks is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.

“Being seen over-the-air as well as on pay television, our networks led by Bounce and ION have a huge advantage in reaching African American audiences,” said Jodi Chisarick, general sales manager at Scripps Networks. “NuTime Media is a leader in helping marketing partners find and connect with Black viewers and we’re pleased to have NuTime Media work alongside us in telling the story of the impressive reach of Scripps networks in the Black community.”

NuTime last year was hired by CBS Media Ventures to find sponsors targeting Black audiences for its first-run syndicated shows.

Scripps said Bounce’s ratings have been on the rise with Finding Happy joining the hit series Johnson on the schedule. Finding Happy is about life’s ups and downs from a Black female perspective. Johnson focuses on four male friends named Johnson.

Johnson and Finding Happy are both created by A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, Eric. C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s production company. ■