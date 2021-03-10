NuTime to Sell Ads Targeting Black Audiences With CBS Media Ventures

CBS Media Ventures said it is teaming up with NuTime Media to help advertisers looking to reach Black viewers who watch CBS’s syndicated shows.

NuTime Media, formerly Related Media Inc., is a Minority Business Enterprise certified ad sales rep. Under the new agreement, NuTime, led by CEO Morris McWilliams, will work closely with Scott Trupchak, executive VP of media sales and partnerships at CBS Media Ventures.

CBS Media Ventures said many of the shows in its portfolio are popular with Black audiences including Judge Judy and Hot Bench, which it produces, and shows it distributes, such as The Wendy Williams Show, Family Feud and Divorce Court. CBS Media Ventures will also represent Nick Cannon, the daytime talk show launching this fall.

The deal also calls for the companies to solicit third parties to represent their programming and partnering with content creators to develop advertiser-friendly programming in syndication.

“I could not be more pleased and excited to partner with CBS Media Ventures and expand our business,” McWilliams said. “This opportunity gives us the ability to engage content creators focused on producing high quality programming for the Black consumer. We can now offer our advertising partners more opportunities to reach this valuable consumer group in a significant way in syndication and other platforms.”

McWilliams has been in the ad sales business for 20 years. In addition to CBS Media Ventures, his clients have included Disney ABC Domestic Television, NBCUniversal Television, 20th Television, MGM Domestic Television, Sony Pictures Television, Screenvision Media, Black News Channel and The Tavis Smiley Show.

“We have had a great working relationship with Morris over the last 15 years on various projects, so we are thrilled to establish a formal partnership with him and his team as our roster of programming targeting Black consumers has grown,” said CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio said. “It is exciting for us to be able to provide advertisers a robust vehicle to reach this important audience through our portfolio.”