'Nick Cannon' to Launch This Fall with Fox Pick-Up

Nick Cannon will host an eponymous talk show on Fox and other station groups this fall.

Nick Cannon will launch this fall on the Fox Television Stations after being postponed last year due to the pandemic, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury said on Thursday.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement. “With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started.”

Nick Cannon had been sold as a daytime strip last season, but the show was postponed due to the difficulties of shooting a day-and-date talk show during the pandemic, with all of the COVID-19 safety protocols that required.

There also was a kerfuffle with Cannon last summer after anti-Semitic comments he made in a conversation with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin during his podcast, “Cannon’s Class,” rose to the surface. As a result, ViacomCBS, which airs Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out on MTV, fired him, but he apologized to the Jewish community and to his partner companies and that immediately helped rehabilitate him.

Also Read: Nick Cannon Talker Delayed One Year

Throughout, Cannon remained host of Fox’s top-rated entertainment series, The Masked Singer, and that synergy encouraged Fox to pick up Cannon’s talk show for its stations as it had planned to do in fall 2020.

Cannon will executive produce the talker alongside his manager, Michael Goldman, as well as showrunners Katy Murphy Davis (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Red Table Talk) and Matt Strauss (The View, The Dr. Oz Show, Katie).

Cannon is a multi-faceted performer and entrepreneur. Besides The Masked Singer, he hosted NBC’s America’s Got Talent for eight seasons. He hosts and produces nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio. He created, produced and starred in MTV’s Wild ‘N Out for 15 seasons. And he owns and runs a record label, Ncredible Entertainment.