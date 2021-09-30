Bounce Renews Original Series ‘Johnson’ for Second Season

Bounce, the multi-platform network aimed at African-American viewers, said it has renewed its original series Johnson for a second season.

Season one of Johnson concludes Sunday.

Johnson drew more than 2 million viewers for its debut in August, setting a record for a half-hour series on the network.

Bounce is part of Scripps’s national networks division.

“Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones created a show by-and-for African Americans, giving viewers an authentic and heartfelt peak into life for Black males in today’s society at a time when it is hugely important and relevant,” David Hudson, head of original programming for Scripps Networks, said. “The show was immediately embraced by viewers and became a can’t-miss hit that sparks huge social media commentary and conversation every week.”

The series is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, Deji LaRay (the show’s creator) and Thomas Q. Jones’s Midnight Train Productions. Johnson’s ensemble cast is led by D.L. Hughley, Deji LaRay, Thomas Jones, Philip Smithey and Derrex Brady. LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald also serve as executive producers

“We set out to create a show with relatable characters that tackled tough conversations in an entertaining way, and I’m happy that has resonated with our audience,” LaRay said. “We can’t wait to show how these characters are evolving and how they will navigate life’s challenges and conflicts that lie ahead.”

Episodes of Johnson are also available on Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar.