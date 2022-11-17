Bounce Teams With MGM On Original Comedy ‘Act Your Age’

Bounce said it is working with MGM to produce a new original series for the network, a comedy Act Your Age.

The multi-camera half-hour show, expected to premiere in spring 2023 stars Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown.

Act Your Age will join Johnson and Finding Happy among Bounce's originals series.

“Partnering with MGM Television, working with top showrunner Alyson Fouse, and attracting immensely popular and talented actors Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown are game-changing and huge steps forward for Bounce originals,” said David Hudson, VP of original programming, at Bounce’s parent Scripps Networks.

In the show, Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician, the network said.

The creator of the series is Alyson Foues, who will be showrunner and executive producer.

“The opportunity to do Act Your Age with Kym, Tisha and Yvette on Bounce, a network that has made me feel so comfortable being my authentic self, means the world to me,” said Fouse. “We’ve built a world where the stories of Black women in the prime of their lives can be both funny and heartfelt; a world where individually they shine but they also show support for one another. ‘Act Your Age’ is a celebration of the Black women who have loved, raised, befriended and held me up through the years and it honors and salutes the ones who have inspired me.”

The 16-episode first season of Act Your Age has begun production in Los Angeles.

The series is produced by Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and Bradley Gardner ( and co-executive producer Ken Ornstein. ■