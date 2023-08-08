Bill Simmons Hoops Documentary Premieres on Prime

Documentary Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey premieres on Prime Video August 8. The film looks at what it calls the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, known as the G League, as they battle for an opportunity in the NBA.

Religion of Sports and The Ringer produced the film. Executive producers are Ameeth Sankaran, Gotham Chopra and Victor Buhler of Religion of Sports, Bill Simmons of The Ringer and Dave Check.

“As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Portland, Maine and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball,” the summary goes. “This compelling and visceral first-person narrative features an ensemble cast that includes a top draft prospect (Scoot Henderson), an NBA veteran looking for a second chance (Denzel Valentine), a cultural icon aiming to make history (Ryan Turell), and former-G-League-stars-turned-NBA-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II and Jalen Green. Together, they inhabit all corners of a diverse ecosystem—an ultra-competitive proving ground, where the margins are razor thin, and only some dreams are realized. No guarantees. No shortcuts. No clear path. Just grit, grind, and hope. This is life in the G.”

Formerly of ESPN, Simmons is the founder and CEO of The Ringer.

A review on Decider said, "If you’re not in the seats in Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, Maine or Mexico City, you might not think a lot about the G League–but you’re missing out on some truly compelling sports drama."

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is directed by Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson.