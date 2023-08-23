Basis Technologies Integrates Into FreeWheel To Access CTV Ads
Users can make programmatic guaranteed inventory commitments
Programmatic ad-tech company Basis Technologies said it has joined up with Comcast’s FreeWheel in an integration it said will give advertisers access to more premium connected-TV advertising inventory.
Basis platform users will be able to access programmatic guaranteed, upfront like premium CTV ad inventory commitments, putting them on equal footing with buyers who may have larger ad budgets.
“When people think of ‘programmatic guaranteed,’ the first association or use case that may come to mind is the upfronts, but nowadays, the potential and opportunity for this medium have expanded beyond that,” Jon Mansell, U.S. head of marketplace demand at FreeWheel, said. “We’re excited to team up with Basis to democratize, simplify and open up access to this inventory, as well as drive creative and innovative uses for it, among today’s buyers.”
The Basis platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance.Its BasisTV Plus powers addressable TV advertising with 80 trackable metrics and 1,000 targeting parameters.
“There is high demand among marketers trying to reach audiences on CTV today and as such, we’ve teamed up with FreeWheel to remove some of the barriers to growth and to further democratize this channel,” said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies. “FreeWheel is the right partner for this given their track record and commitment behind simplifying and creating more direct supply paths to different pools of ad inventory.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.