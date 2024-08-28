‘Bad Monkey,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ Repeat Atop TVision Power Score Rankings

Bad Monkey on Apple TV Plus and Netflix’s Emily in Paris (Season 4) repeated as the leaders in TVision’s Power Score rankings of the top streaming shows on connected TV for the week of August 19.

TVision said both shows remained at the head of the class because of their ability to attract viewers and hold their attention throughout the show.

Rounding out the top five were Peacock’s Face to Face With Scott Peterson, Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (Season 4).

Netflix and Apple TV Plus were the top streaming services with five shows each in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at a program’s quality and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the platform’s scale or the program’s release schedule.

