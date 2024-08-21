‘Bad Monkey’ on Apple TV Plus Tops TVision Power Score Rankings

Bad Monkey, the new series on Apple TV Plus, took the top spot on TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows streaming on connected TV for the week of August 12.

The first two episodes of the drama starring Vince Vaughn dropped August 14

In the No. 2 spot is another newly dropped show, Season 4 of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Part One of the new season dropped August 15.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars on Paramount Plus, Season 7 of Seal Team, also on Paramount Plus and Season 1 of Lady in the Lake on Apple TV Plus.

Paramount Plus had three shows in the Top 20 for the first time, with Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming in at No. 20.

Netflix. which had the top two shows the previous week , had five shows in the Top 20 and Hulu had four.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.