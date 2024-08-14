Two New Shows from Netflix Top TVision Power Score Rankings

Two show shows freshly added to the Netflix lineup topped TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected television for the week of August 5.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was the No. 2 show followed by the newly dropped Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy.

Apple TV Plus’ Presumed Innocent was No. 3 after consecutive weeks in the top spot.

Rounding out the Top Five were Amazon Prime Video new Batman: Caped Crusader and Paramount Plus’ Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3).

Netflix had nine shows in the Top 20 (not counting The Big Bang Theory, which is carries by multiple services. No other service had more than two shows on the list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.