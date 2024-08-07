‘Presumed Innocent’ on Apple TV Plus Keeps Top Spot in TVision Power Score Rankings

Apple TV Plus’ Presumed Innocent was remanded for a second-straight week in the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking for the top shows on connected TV for the week of July 29.

The Bear (Season 3) on Hulu, moved up to the No. 2 slot, while Netflix’s Dirty Pop: The Boy Bank Scam dropped to No. 3.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Those About to Die on Peacock and Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3) on Paramount Plus.

Netflix had six shows in the Top 20, while Apple TV Plus had five.

(Image credit: TVision)

Axel F, the Beverly Hills Cop sequel on Netflix, was the top CTV movie in July.

Jumping up into the No. 5 position was Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix, based on the autobiographical book by vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

The other Top 5 movies in July were Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black on Amazon Prime Video, My Spy The Eternal City on Amazon and Find Me Falling on Netflix.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.