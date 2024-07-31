‘Presumed Innocent’ Grabs Top Spot in TVision Power Score Rankings

Presumed Innocent, the buzzy show on Apple TV Plus, took the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows streaming on connected TV for the week of July 22.

The series moved up from the No. 2 spot the previous week , topping two shows from Netflix.

Netflix’s new series Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam was the No. 2 show, followed by Cobra Kai (Season 6), last week’s top show.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Hulu’s The Bear (Season 3) and Lady in the Lake, a new series from Apple TV Plus.

Netflix had the most shows in the Top 20 with seven, followed by Apple TV Plus and Hulu with three each.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of a platform’s scale or a program’s release schedule.