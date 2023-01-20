'Cobra Kai' Will Wrap After Season Six
Ralph Macchio back as Daniel LaRusso
Netflix will stream a sixth season of Cobra Kai, the network announced January 20, and it will be the final one.
“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to fans shared on social media.
They promised “the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET,” indeed in all caps.
A Karate Kid spinoff, Cobra Kai has Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as his former nemesis Johnny. The series follows up with them as adults, Daniel running a thriving auto dealership in the San Fernando Valley, and Johnny struggling to find purpose in his life.
The first two seasons were on YouTube Red, before it shifted to Netflix.
Season five premiered in September.
Sony Pictures Television produces the show. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.