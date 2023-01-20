'Cobra Kai' Will Wrap After Season Six

Netflix will stream a sixth season of Cobra Kai, the network announced January 20, and it will be the final one.

“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to fans shared on social media.

They promised “the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET,” indeed in all caps.

A Karate Kid spinoff, Cobra Kai has Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as his former nemesis Johnny. The series follows up with them as adults, Daniel running a thriving auto dealership in the San Fernando Valley, and Johnny struggling to find purpose in his life.

The first two seasons were on YouTube Red, before it shifted to Netflix.

Season five premiered in September.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show. ■