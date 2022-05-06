‘Cobra Kai’ Season Five on Netflix September 9

Season five of Cobra Kai starts on Netflix September 9, the network shared on YouTube. A spinoff of film franchise The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continue to rub each other the wrong way.

Macchio shared on Twitter, “EXCITING NEWS! Our New Year’s tradition just got bumped up a few months. Cobra Kai Season 5 drops Sept 9, only on Netflix!”

Season four was released on New Year’s Eve in 2021. The season saw the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on behalf of their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The first two seasons were on YouTube Red, with Netflix picking up Cobra Kai for season three. ■