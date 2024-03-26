AXS TV, Spectrum Awarding Grants For Music Education

AXS TV and Charter Communications' Spectrum unit will be awarding ten $10,000 grants to music education programs as part of the ongoing AXS TV Band Together For Music Education initiative.

Since 2022, AXS TV has used the initiative to connect with affiliates, local communities and schools.

“Music education is so important for a child’s growth and development, providing untold benefits that will positively impact them for the rest of their lives,” said AXS TV President Andy Schuon. “AXS TV celebrates music’s rich history, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with Spectrum to bring much-needed funds and resources to these incredible music programs. We hope that the grants will empower and inspire students across the country, no matter where they are on their musical journey. And, who knows, maybe they’ll end up on AXS TV one day.”

The first grant of 2024 will be awarded to Heart of LA (HOLA) in a special ceremony held at the AXS TV Studio on March 29. Speaking will be AXS TV’s Head of Content and Marketing Greg Drebin; music icon and AXS TV’s contributor Carnie Wilson; and Spectrum’s VP of Government Affairs, Whitney O’Neill; as well as Senator María Elena Durazo; Assemblymember Miguel Santiago; LA City Councilwoman Heather Hutt; and Heart Of LA CEO Tony Brown.

With Spectrum’s support and assistance, AXS TV Band Together For Music Education will have awarded a total of $150,000 to 15 deserving music programs by the end of 2024.

“We welcome this opportunity to join together with AXS TV for a new round of grants supporting music and arts education,” said Adam Falk, senior VP of state government affairs for Spectrum. “As a company with a large local presence, we aim to invest in initiatives that benefit the communities we serve. ‘Band Together’ does this by providing much-needed funding to underserved programs so students can access the instruments, instruction and equipment they need to appreciate music.”