AXS TV Harmonizes With Spectrum on Grants for Music Education

Music and entertainment network AXS TV is jamming with Charter Communications’ Spectrum to provide $50,000 in grants to support music education in communities served by Charter.

The AXS TV’s Band Together for Music Education initiative is launching in five markets in five states (California, Florida, New York, Ohio and Texas) and aims to keep programs alive at a time when schools are eliminating music classes and band programs because of budget cuts.

"Instilling a deep passion for music in the younger generations is a major part of AXS TV’s mission, and ‘Band Together’ is a perfect representation of that," said Anthony Cicione, president of entertainment, for AXS TV’s parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment. "We are excited to join with Spectrum on this important initiative, giving these talented students vital tools to reach even greater heights as they progress in their musical journeys. Who knows? The students of today could very well become the stars of tomorrow—and we just might be featuring them on our network in the coming years!"

The Heart of L.A. program (Image credit: AXS TV)

Music education also builds confidence in students and tends to improve reading and math score.

The first group of grant winners have been selected to receive $10,000 awards each. They are Heart of LA – HOLA in Los Angeles, Calif.; Eastmoor Academy in Columbus, Ohio; Dr. Billy E. Dade Middle School in Dallas, Texas; Prine Elementary in Bradenton, Fla. and Rochdale Early Advantage Charter School (REACS) in Jamaica, N.Y.

"We’re grateful for the AXS TV Band Together partnership, which will help even more children pursue their musical dreams," said Catherine Bohigian, executive VP, government affairs for Charter Communications. "Through music education, young people can learn valuable social, academic and creative skills, enriching their lives and preparing them for the future, which complements our commitment to support initiatives that strengthen the communities where we live and work." ■