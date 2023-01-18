AMC Networks Plans Upfront Event Following Cost-Cutting

In a changing advertising market, AMC Networks is planning a fairly traditional upfront presentation for media buyers that will show off new programming, fresh distribution strategies and advanced advertising opportunities.

Between 200 and 250 attendees will be invited to the presentation on April 18 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which AMC says is a similar-sized venue to Peak in Hudson Yards, where the programmer held last year’s upfront.

The announcement follows the sudden departure of AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade in November. No replacement has been named. The company followed that up by firing about 20% of its employees, citing the difficulties cord-cutting is causing the pay-TV business.

Changes in the industry also convinced CBS parent Paramount Global to abandon its traditional upfront week event at Carnegie Hall. (Netflix will be holding an event for media buyers in the timeslot vacated by Paramount.) NBCU has announced it will again hold its presentation at Radio City Music Hall.

AMC said that its event will focus on its programming, including Walking Dead universe spinoffs' series based on Anne Rice vampire tales, Lucky Hank with Bob Odenkirk (star of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) and Mireille Enos.

The company will also discuss its plans to distribute its programming beyond cable via free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels, in particular, to help advertisers reach streaming audiences and advanced advertising opportunities, including addressable campaigns and programmatic buying.

“We are looking forward to the most innovative and future-facing upfront in our history, with a focus on partnering with marketers around targeted audiences, creative ad products and an exciting slate of high-quality programming that will build on our proven ability to engage passionate fan communities around compelling franchises and universes,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer at AMC Networks.

“Our company has a long tradition of being proudly ad-supported and delivering industry-first opportunities that leverage our great content for our partners. We look forward to rolling out a new innovative suite of products and opportunities in this upfront that put our advertising and marketing partners first,” Kelleher said.

AMC said its upfront event will be followed by a series of in-person and virtual presentations tailored to individual agencies. ■