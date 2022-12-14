NBCUniversal Set To Hold 2023 Upfront at Radio City Again

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit, which portrays itself as a leader in changing the television advertising business, said it is planning to hold its upfront events according to a fairly traditional schedule.

In a post on LinkedIn, Linda Yaccarino, chairman of NBCU global advertising and partnerships, said NBCU will hold its 2023 upfront on May 15 at Radio City Music Hall, again leading off upfront week. (In-person upfronts took a two-year pause during the pandemic.)

Every year, there are many who predict that the upfront will become an anachronism, losing its power in the face of programmatic technology and other marketplace pressures. But for at least 2023, NBCU is planning one more year of the expensive extravaganzas at which networks pitch their programming in huge theaters to throngs of ad buyers and advertisers.

NBCU's upfront will be preceded by One23, NBCU’s “developer” conference where it shows off its ad technology and data capabilities, on February 8. NBCU will also again participate in the NewFronts, showing off its digital and streaming assets on May 4.

NBCU’s Telemundo unit will also reprise its event on the Monday night of upfront week.

“Together, we’ve charted new paths forward for our entire industry. Whether it’s through advanced data or automated activations, more engaging commercial experiences, or more accurate measurement, we’re leading the way,” Yaccarino said, addressing NBCU’s ad sales staff in her note.

“We’ve long had this vision to be the best partner in our industry. And thanks to your commitment to partnership, we’re living in that future. YOU each embody the idea of service — to our colleagues, customers and consumers in equal measure,“ she said. ”And look around: your courage is catching on. So yes, 2022 was epic—but just wait for 2023.”

She thanked her team for its efforts in 2022.

“You bring our partners together around the biggest, boldest ideas in the marketplace,“ Yaccarino said. ”You show people what it takes to innovate, collaborate, and lead. And we'll need even more courage and commitment to keep up this momentum in 2023.” ■