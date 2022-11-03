AMC Networks Expands Roku Programming Deal

AMC Networks said it made a deal with Roku that will put 11 free networks and AMC’s array of targeted subscription services on the Roku streaming platform.

The free channels include AMC Showcase, which will appear exclusively on The Roku Channel and feature AMC original dramas including Mad Men.

“This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with one of our most important and long-term partners, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to The Roku Channel’s audience including, for the first time, the addition of 11 of our curated FAST channels,” AMC Networks chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher said. “It also serves our strategic goal of distributing and windowing our high-quality content across a coordinated ecosystem that includes our own networks and streaming services and leading partner platforms. We are thrilled to be in business with Roku and to have expanded this key partner relationship for years to come.”

Also: Hammered Again as Ad Revenue Experiences Another Setback

In addition to AMC Showcase, new to the Roku channel will be AMC’s HiDive anime service, which will launch as a premium subscription service. There will also be an expanded selection of ad-supported video-on-demand content from AMC, including movies and reality shows from WE tv.

Roku previously carried AMC’s subscription services AMC Plus, Shudder and Acorn TV.

“The Roku Channel is thrilled to announce its expanded relationship with longtime partner AMC Networks,” Roku VP of programming Rob Holmes said. “Every day, audiences come to The Roku Channel for easy access to a wide range of entertainment options. We are constantly working to enhance our programming portfolio to meet the needs of our users. Through this multi-faceted expansion of our partnership, we are pleased to provide our audiences with even more top content, plus exclusive programming, from AMC Networks, and look forward to connecting AMC Networks with viewers across The Roku Channel’s programming ecosystem.”

Former AMC executive Charlie Collier joined Roku in September as president of Roku's media division. ■