Allen Media Group Names Nancy Eagle Senior VP Of Business & Legal Affairs

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired Nancy Eagle as senior VP for business & legal affair.

Eagle, previously senior VP, business & legal affairs at Boat Rocker Studios, will focus on business and legal issues related to the development of content for distribution on AMG’s platforms. She reports to Mark DeVitre, executive VP and general counsel at AMG.

“Nancy Eagle is an excellent addition to Allen Media Group’s business and legal affairs team," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Nancy’s experience and success in negotiating development and production agreements for premium content will help us further expand our initiatives as our scripted television and movie division continues to grow.”

Before Boat Rocker, Eagle held posts at NBCUniversal and Disney/ABC Television Group

“I’m excited to join Allen Media Group and work with Byron Allen, Mark DeVitre, and the whole team on their ever-growing portfolio of assets across multiple media platforms,” said Nancy Eagle, Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for Allen Media Group. “I started my career working for a television network and transitioned to a movie studio, so I’m thrilled to cross pollinate my skills to serve Allen Media Group’s long-term production and global distribution goals.”