Allen Media Group Sets Upfront Event for April 24
Presentation to be held at Manhattan restaurant Avra
Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said it plans to hold an upfront presentation for advertisers and media buyers on April 24 in New York at Avra Rockefeller Center.
Allen held a similar event last year. At the event, Allen announced plans to use VideoAmp as its main currency for selling advertising inventory.
“The continued steady growth and expansion of Allen Media Group is phenomenal,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG, said. “Our strong portfolio and innovative advertising solutions deliver immense value to our clients, and we are incredibly excited to showcase our unparalleled programming, events and technology to advertisers during this year’s upfront on April 24.”
The upfront will offer new programming, technology and platform innovations, the company said.
Allen Media Group includes The Weather Channel, theGrio, HBCU Go, several network-affiliated local TV stations and a group of syndicated shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.