Allen Media Group Sets Upfront Event for April 24

(Image credit: Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / The Weather Channe)

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said it plans to hold an upfront presentation for advertisers and media buyers on April 24 in New York at Avra Rockefeller Center.

Allen held a similar event last year. At the event, Allen announced plans to use VideoAmp as its main currency for selling advertising inventory.

“The continued steady growth and expansion of Allen Media Group is phenomenal,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG, said. “Our strong portfolio and innovative advertising solutions deliver immense value to our clients, and we are incredibly excited to showcase our unparalleled programming, events and technology to advertisers during this year’s upfront on April 24.”

The upfront will offer new programming, technology and platform innovations, the company said.

Allen Media Group includes The Weather Channel, theGrio, HBCU Go, several network-affiliated local TV stations and a group of syndicated shows.