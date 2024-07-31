Allen Media Group Expands Carriage of HBCU Go Football

Allen Media Group said its HBCU Go has cleared its slate of college football games in over 95% of the country, including 15 new markets.

The games will also be carried on the Armed Forces Network.

In major markets, the games will be carried by Fox owned KCOP in Los Angeles and WPWR in Chicago.

HBCU Go previously announced that that the games–featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities–will be carried by CBS-owned duopoly stations.

Other stations carrying the games are owned by Allen’s AMG Broadcasting, Sinclair, Gray Television, Tegna, Nexstar, Scripps, Lockwood, Graham Media, Circle City Broadcasting, Hubbard, Imagicomm, Deerfield, Cowles, News Press and Gazette, Lilly , Marquee, Morris and Word Broadcasting, as well as the Monumental Sports Networks.

New markets for the package include Abilene, Augusta, Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Johnstown/Altoona, Knoxville, San Angelo, San Antonio, Springfield, St. Louis, Washington DC, Wichita, and Yuma.

HBCU GO is carried on AMG’s TheGrio Television Network and digital distribution platforms.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Also Read: Byron Allen’s HBCU Go Makes 10-Year Rights Deal with Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

“Allen Media Group is proud to be the number-one provider of live Black college sports,” said Byron Allen, founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “It is important for us to showcase these excellent athletes and amazing HBCUs -- not just in their hometowns, but to sports fans worldwide.”

HBCU GO will kick off its 2024 football season schedule of 26 matchups on August 31.

The teams represen the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Games included the Southern Heritage Classic, homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.