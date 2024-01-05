Byron Allen’s HBCU Go Makes 10-Year Rights Deal with Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Allen University is one of 15 SIAC member schools.

Allen Media Group’s streaming platform HBCU Go said it reached a 10-year media rights deal with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The SIAC is made up of 15 schools. Most of them are historically black colleges and universities.

(Image credit: Allen Media Group)

HBCUGo streamed five SIAC college football games last season.

The new deal gives HBCU Go the media rights to all SIAC team sports on cable, linear, streaming, broadcast VOD and pay-per-view.

In addition to football, the sports include football, men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

HBCU Go has agreed to syndicate SIAC sports on CBS-owned stations in markets including New York, Los Angles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Miami and Tampa, Florida.

"This is a historic moment,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “The HBCU Go team is excited to partner with SIAC to distribute their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our global platforms.”

HBCU Go was launched in 2012 and acquired by Allen in 2021.

"Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC sports and culture. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters,” said SIAC Commissioner, Anthony Holloman

“We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU Go for their invaluable collaboration, and we can't wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC sporting events with fans everywhere,” Holloman said.

HBCU Go has acquired rights to other college sports. Last year it signed a 10-year agreement with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The 2023 CIAA Football Championship was syndicated nationally to TV stations including stations owned by CBS.