HBCU Go, CIAA Conference Reach Long-Term Sports Rights Deal

Digital streaming service HBCU Go has inked a 10-year agreement to be the sports rights partner for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), the two parties announced.

The deal gives the Allen Media Group-owned digital service linear cable, streaming, broadcast, video on demand and pay-per-view rights to CIAA football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, Olympics sports and the football championship game, according to HBCU Go.

As part of the deal, HBCU Go will offer five CIAA football games on TheGrio Cable Television Network. HBCU will also distribute the 2023 CIAA Football Championship on broadcast television stations throughout throughout the U.S. -- including CBS owned-and-operated duopoly stations in key television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, said the service.

As part of HBCU Go’s partnership with the CIAA, a portion of the funds will be invested to upgrade the CIAA’s 13 member schools' campus-wide sports and broadcast equipment to ensure everyone has equitable resources and to assure quality broadcasts across the conference, said HBCU Go.

“We are proud to amplify the CIAA and all of their team sports. The rich heritage and legacy of the CIAA and the amazing athletes who have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO,” said Allen Media Group Founder, Chairman and CEO Byron Allen in a statement.

Added CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker: “This media deal with [Allen Media Group] is a game changer for the CIAA and unprecedented in Division II. We will expand the CIAA Sports Network platform through HBCU GO to give greater exposure for our 13 member schools and their student athletes.”

Also: Byron Allen’s 'Comics Unleashed' Joins CBS Late Night Lineup